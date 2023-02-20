Rs 2K cr deal struck to ‘purchase’ Sena name & poll symbol, alleges Raut

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that “deals worth Rs 2,000 crore” have been struck to “purchase” Shiv Sena as a party as well as its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The Election Commission of India allotted the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

“I believe... deals and transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore have been done so far to get the election symbol and name ... This is a preliminary figure and 100 per cent true ...Soon many things will be revealed. This has never happened in the history of the country,” Raut tweeted.

He said a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared the information with him. Raut said his claim of Rs 2,000 crore deal is backed by proof which he would disclose soon. Naresh Mhaske, the spokesperson for Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), hit back at Raut, saying he had lost his mental balance. “Uddhav Thackeray and his group have lost the people’s confidence. Uddhav Thackeray factions should accept the EC order. We had a majority, so the ECI ruled in our favour. Sanjay Raut should go to any neurological experts and check his health and brain. Otherwise, he should get admitted to a mental hospital in Thane,” Mhaske said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar refused to speak on the controversy.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said he did not give importance to the allegations made by the Raut. He said that no one believes in Raut’s statements and remarks. In June last year, Shinde had rebelled against Uddhav and toppled his MVA government by convincing around 40 MLAs to defect and join forces with the BJP.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP and MLAs are planning to visit Ayodhya. After that visit, he will carry the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the people through a yatra across the state. After the ECI, the major question before Uddhav is how to retain his MLAs and elect representatives. As per law, they have to follow the whip issued by Eknath Shinde because his party has now been recognised as the real Shiv Sena.

If Uddhav and his MLAs do now follow the whip during the state assembly Budget session due last week of February, then they may face disqualification. Uddhav has decided to knock on the Supreme Court doors against the Election Commission of India’s decisions.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that “deals worth Rs 2,000 crore” have been struck to “purchase” Shiv Sena as a party as well as its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The Election Commission of India allotted the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. “I believe... deals and transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore have been done so far to get the election symbol and name ... This is a preliminary figure and 100 per cent true ...Soon many things will be revealed. This has never happened in the history of the country,” Raut tweeted. He said a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared the information with him. Raut said his claim of Rs 2,000 crore deal is backed by proof which he would disclose soon. Naresh Mhaske, the spokesperson for Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), hit back at Raut, saying he had lost his mental balance. “Uddhav Thackeray and his group have lost the people’s confidence. Uddhav Thackeray factions should accept the EC order. We had a majority, so the ECI ruled in our favour. Sanjay Raut should go to any neurological experts and check his health and brain. Otherwise, he should get admitted to a mental hospital in Thane,” Mhaske said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar refused to speak on the controversy. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said he did not give importance to the allegations made by the Raut. He said that no one believes in Raut’s statements and remarks. In June last year, Shinde had rebelled against Uddhav and toppled his MVA government by convincing around 40 MLAs to defect and join forces with the BJP. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP and MLAs are planning to visit Ayodhya. After that visit, he will carry the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the people through a yatra across the state. After the ECI, the major question before Uddhav is how to retain his MLAs and elect representatives. As per law, they have to follow the whip issued by Eknath Shinde because his party has now been recognised as the real Shiv Sena. If Uddhav and his MLAs do now follow the whip during the state assembly Budget session due last week of February, then they may face disqualification. Uddhav has decided to knock on the Supreme Court doors against the Election Commission of India’s decisions.