TMC leader Sadhan Mondal shot dead in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A TMC booth president was shot dead from point-blank range in South 24 Parganas late on Sunday.

Sadhan Mondal, the victim, was gunned down when he was sitting in a tea stall in Bishnupur village. Three persons with faces covered came on a motorcycle and fire four rounds at Mondal from close quarters. Police are yet to arrest the assassins.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed the hitmen were hired as contract killers. "It appears to be that the mastermind is someone else. The attackers left in the same direction from where they came riding the two-wheeler,’’ said an officer of Bishnupur police station.

Police are examining the call details of Mondal. "We will scan the call list of the victim to find out whether he interacted with anyone with whom he had a rivalry. Though the motive behind the murder is yet to ascertained, we will investigate whether the murder has any link with the upcoming panchayat elections’’ said the officer.

BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh said the murder was a fallout of TMC’s intra-party feud. "Firearms are available to TMC’s men. They love to play with the weapon and Mondal’s murder was the result of the ruling party’s internal conflict,’’ he said.

