Home Nation

UGC writes to guvs, CMs over dearth of local language books

He urged them to produce textbooks in their mother tongue through writing or translation for the subjects of which textbooks are not available in the local language. 

Published: 20th February 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita bajeli datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, has written to the governors and chief ministers of states expressing concern that the textbooks and study materials are unavailable in local languages for many higher education courses. 

He urged them to produce textbooks in their mother tongue through writing or translation for the subjects of which textbooks are not available in the local language. In his letter, he asked them to prepare a list of such textbooks, reference books, and study material which is unavailable in the local language; identify scholars who can write or translate; to take other necessary actions to support all such endeavours to strengthen the efforts of producing good quality textbooks in local languages and to encourage the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue.

“Teaching through Indian languages is a key area of focus of the National Education Policy 2020. The policy envisages the importance of teaching and teaching materials in the mother tongue,” he said. He said it is heartening to note that textbooks in the mother tongue are promoted and used by higher education institutions in India. Teaching is also being imparted in the mother tongue in many college and university undergraduate programmes in social sciences, commerce, etc. This has benefited students from all strata of our society, particularly the disadvantaged sections and those residing in rural and remote areas, he said. 

“But it is also a matter of concern that the textbooks and study materials are unavailable in local languages for many of the courses in higher education, science, commerce and professional courses,” he said. He said that the promotion of writing or translation of textbooks and the teaching process in undergraduate and postgraduate levels in higher education through the mother tongue will have greater results in improved GER from 27 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035, increased access to disadvantageous social groups, and better reach. Prof Kumar said they had constituted an apex committee of vice-chancellors from different states to take the task forward. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC Textbooks Local Language Jagadesh Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp