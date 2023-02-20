UP Budget session: SP disrupts Governor's address with 'go back' slogans

Home Nation

While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises had a scuffle with photojournalists at the site, leading to protest.

Published: 20th February 2023

Samajwadi Party leaders protest as Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of the state during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly started on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition Samajwadi Party disrupting Governor Anandiben Patel's address with "Rajyapal wapas jao" slogans.

The Budget session of the state commenced at 11 am with Patel continuing to read her address to the joint sitting of the House amidst the sloganeering.

Earlier in the day, the SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav staged a dharna in the assembly premises, raising various issues including that of farmers and law and order situation in the state.

Yadav told reporters that they want to raise issues related to public interest in the House.

While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises had a scuffle with photojournalists at the site, leading to protests.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the protest as an attempt to "vitiate" the atmosphere and said the opposition party is left with no valid issue to raise.

"The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert the attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere," he said.

"Whatever issues they have, they should come to the House and discuss. The government is ready to reply to them," he added.

When asked about the demonstration, Maurya said it does not matter whether Shivpal or Akhilesh or their entire family sit on dharna, adding, "We have our target of development and we are focussing on it."

