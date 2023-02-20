Home Nation

Upendra Kushwaha quits JD(U), floats new party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal

Published: 20th February 2023 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 02:57 PM

Upendra Kushwaha

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday announced that he was exiting the party. He announced the launch of a new party - Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. 

Kushwaha is also the JD(U)'s Parliamentary Board chairperson.

Recently, the leader had written an open letter to workers inviting them to meet to discuss the ‘existing situation' in JD(U). He alleged in the letter that the party was getting weakened due to internal factors.

Earlier Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had said, “I promoted Kushwaha by making him an MLA but he left the party. When he re-joined the party, I made him a Rajya Sabha member but he again left the party. Now he has returned to the party for the third time but I do not know what has happened in the last two months. I have been asking to talk to him but he is not doing so for reasons best known to him.”

ALSO READ | Upendra Kushwaha is free to leave JD(U), says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

(More details are awaited)

(With inputs from Express News Service)

