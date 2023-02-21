Home Nation

90 stalls, 2 tempos destroyed in fire at Pune vegetable market

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 1.45 am at the market located in Chintamani Nagar in Handewadi area of Hadapsar suburb.

Published: 21st February 2023 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

PUNE: A fire broke out at a vegetable market in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday in which nearly 90 stalls were damaged and two tempos burnt, fire brigade officials said.

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 1.45 am at the market located in Chintamani Nagar in Handewadi area of Hadapsar suburb, they said.

Nearly 90 stalls were damaged in the blaze, which also destroyed a large quantity of vegetables.

Two tempos were also gutted, a fire official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused in 25 minutes, he said "No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Fire Pune vegetable market Pune fire
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp