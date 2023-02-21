Home Nation

Delay over marksheet: Ex-student pours petrol on MP college principal

The incident took place around 4 pm within the BM Pharmacy College compound in Simrol area on Indore’s outskirts.

Published: 21st February 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

ABLAZE

For representational purposes

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A 50-year-old woman principal of a private pharmacy college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district received 80% burns on the college campus after an ex-student attacked her over the delay in issuing mark sheet on Monday.

The incident took place around 4 pm within the BM Pharmacy College compound in the Simrol area on Indore’s outskirts. Vimukta Verma, the principal, was about to board the car for returning home after work. Suddenly, an ex-student, identified by cops as Ashutosh Srivastava (22), had a heated argument with her over the delay in issuing the mark sheet. Ashutosh poured petrol and set the principal ablaze.

Indore rural SP Bhagwat Singh
Birde (Photo | ANI)

“As per the preliminary probe, the accused student was waiting at the college gate, with a container full of petrol. He poured petrol on the principal and set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter, while she was plucking Bel leaves before boarding the car to return home,” Indore rural SP Bhagwat Singh Birde told this newspaper.

Despite sustaining burns on his hands, he sped away in his motorcycle to the Tincha Waterfalls, around 7km away. “He was about to attempt something drastic when a policeman Veer Singh manning Dial-100 emergency service saved him,” said Virde. “Ashutosh has been arrested and is under medical treatment under police custody,” said the police officer.

Despite being in flames, the principal ran for help from college staff who too was preparing to leave for home. She was finally rushed to a hospital. The principal is stated to be in critical condition.

Booked for murder

The accused is booked for attempted murder. Sources said four months back too, he had attacked Vijay Patel, a male faculty of the college with a knife, after which he was arrested and booked under the Arms Act. He had come out on bail a few weeks back only. The police are trying to figure out why the accused didn’t get his mark sheet.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwat Singh Birde Marksheet Ex-student pours petrol
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp