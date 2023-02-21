Home Nation

First woman inspector general of CRPF completes tenure in central Kashmir

During her tenure, the paramilitary personnel posted in the Valley were taught the basics of Kashmiri language to have more interface with the local people.

Published: 21st February 2023

Charu Sinha.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The first woman Inspector General (IGP) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar, Charu Sinha, concluded her two and a half years tenure in central Kashmir.

Sinha has been transferred to Hyderabad.

Sinha headed the CRPF’s Srinagar sector comprising three central Kashmir districts -- Srinagar, Budgam, and Garnderbal.

Before being appointed as IG CRPF in Srinagar on September 2020, Sinha, the 1996-batch IPS officer, had served in Bihar, where she handled anti-Naxal operations.

During her tenure, the paramilitary personnel posted in the Valley were taught the basics of Kashmiri language to have more interface with the local people.

Besides, the paramilitary personnel started using shoe covers in searches of residential houses in the Valley during anti-militancy operations.

“The decision on the use of shoe covers by CRPF men during searches of residential houses was taken to respect the local sentiments,” Charu Sinha had told The New Indian Express.

According to the CRPF spokesman, Sinha was instrumental in bringing a sense of harmony to the local community and contributed immensely towards security and peace in the region.

“During her tenure, she directed CRPF operations with utmost sensitivity towards local sensibilities,” he said. “Citizen friendly attitude of CRPF remained central to her tenure in Central Kashmir.”

The spokesman said her efforts in fostering strong relationships with the local community have helped build trust and cooperation between CRPF and the local population.

“People of this region have been incredibly supportive, and we have been able to establish a strong foundation of trust and cooperation. I am confident that my successor will build upon our success and continue to work towards a safer and more secure future for the people of this region,” Sinha said.

Sinha expressed hope that the people of Kashmir, with their inherent zest for a spirited way of life, will keep ushering themselves toward an era of unending peace and tranquility.

