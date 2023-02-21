Home Nation

India’s “Operation Dost” saves dozens of lives in quake hit Turkey

The Indian Army Field Hospital comprising 99 personnel including various Specialist Medical Officers and Paramedics, established their Hospital at Iskenderun, Hatay Province, Turkey on Feb 8, 2023.

The Indian Army's medical team deployed in Turkey under 'Operation Dost'.

NEW DELHI: The efforts of the Indian Army Field Hospital which treated over 3600 earthquake victims in Hatya Province of Turkey and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been applauded widely. The Indian disaster relief team, comprising 99 personnel of the Indian Army Field Hospital and NDRF returned home.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the efforts under 'Operation Dost' have been applauded both at the National and International levels. “The Indian Army Field Hospital has treated 3604 casualties, providing emergency medical care and performing 04 x major surgeries, 63 x minor surgeries, 343 minor procedures including 87 plaster applications for fixing fractures,” said on Monday.

The Indian Army Field Hospital comprising 99 personnel including various Specialist Medical Officers and Paramedics, established their Hospital at Iskenderun, Hatay Province, Turkey on February 8, 2023, which included a fully functional OT and Trauma Care Centre. The Specialists include Medical specialists, Surgical Specialists, Anaesthetists, Orthopaedicians, Maxillofacial surgeons and Community Medicine specialists for rendering medical assistance to earthquake victims. Besides this, Major Beena Tiwari, Lady Medical Officer has also been sent for rendering medical care to female patients/casualties.

The Indian Army Field Hospital, as per the Defence Ministry, also provided Dental treatment to 242 patients, carrying out 283 precautionary X-rays on trauma victims. 14 patients were admitted and 97 patients were detained and treated. 1159 Lab investigations were carried out on the cases reported for treatment. Replenishment to the Field Hospital has been provided by the Indian Army in the form of Medical and Surgical bricks as well as Orthopaedic equipment.

In the process to extend help to the needy, “The team has also set up a reception desk for receiving donations and distribution”.

