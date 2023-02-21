Kamal Nath gets Digvijaya backing as Cong CM face

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a fortnight after two senior Congress leaders Arun Yadav and Ajay Singh questioned posters projecting state party chief Kamal Nath as “Future CM,” former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in a significant statement, has said that Nath will obviously be party’s face in the year-end assembly polls.

“Kamal Nath is the president of the MP Congress Committee, so we’ll be fighting the next elections in MP under his leadership. So it’s obvious that he’ll be the party’s face in the next assembly polls,” Singh told journalists in Sehore district on Sunday.

Making light of Singh’s statements about Kamal Nath being Congress’s obvious face in the MP assembly polls, the state’s CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Nobody has been able to understand till date, what Digvijaya Singh says and what actually he means and ends up doing.” Just a fortnight ago, senior leaders of the party, including former state party chief Arun Yadav, ex-minister and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ (both considered to be close to Digvijaya Singh), had questioned those posters.

BHOPAL: Just a fortnight after two senior Congress leaders Arun Yadav and Ajay Singh questioned posters projecting state party chief Kamal Nath as “Future CM,” former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in a significant statement, has said that Nath will obviously be party’s face in the year-end assembly polls. “Kamal Nath is the president of the MP Congress Committee, so we’ll be fighting the next elections in MP under his leadership. So it’s obvious that he’ll be the party’s face in the next assembly polls,” Singh told journalists in Sehore district on Sunday. Making light of Singh’s statements about Kamal Nath being Congress’s obvious face in the MP assembly polls, the state’s CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Nobody has been able to understand till date, what Digvijaya Singh says and what actually he means and ends up doing.” Just a fortnight ago, senior leaders of the party, including former state party chief Arun Yadav, ex-minister and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ (both considered to be close to Digvijaya Singh), had questioned those posters.