Home Nation

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

It will take hardly over an hour to clear the remaining part of the road once the rocks stop rolling down, the officer said.

Published: 21st February 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

: A damaged house following a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir,

: A damaged house following a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir,

By PTI

JAMMU:  Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended Tuesday after a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway at Sher Bibi near Banihal around 2 am, leaving Kashmir-bound trucks stranded, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Asghar Malik, said “Despite shooting stones, a major part of the debris has already been cleared.

It will take hardly over an hour to clear the remaining part of the road once the rocks stop rolling down,” the officer said.

He said no fresh traffic was allowed from Srinagar side this morning.

A traffic department official in Jammu said,"We have allowed light motor vehicles in the morning but after getting information about continuous shooting stones, the traffic was stopped for the time being".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic Jammu-Srinagar landslide
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp