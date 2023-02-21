Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Shinde to remain 'chief leader' of Shiv Sena 

State industries minister Uday Samant made the announcement about the resolutions passed in the meeting.

Published: 21st February 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will remain the 'chief leader' of the Shiv Sena, it was decided at its first national executive meeting held here on Tuesday evening.

The Election Commission of India last week recognized the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted it the poll symbol of the party, bow and arrow.

The rival factions led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena.

"The meeting was chaired by the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde," Samant said. It resolved to form a disciplinary committee," he added.

Other resolutions included the demand for a posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Another resolution passed at the meeting demanded the inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities."

Samant did not specify what role Uddhav Thackeray will have in this new Shiv Sena.

The disciplinary committee would be headed by state ports development minister Dada Bhuse; excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be its other members.

"The disciplinary committee will ensure the smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines," Samant said, without naming former party president Uddhav Thackeray and 16 MLAs who are loyal to him.

Shinde's revolt against Thackeray's leadership last June brought down the Thackeray-led Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra.

The Thackeray camp has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of Shinde group's defection and the way the Shinde-led government was formed with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

