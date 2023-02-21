MP godman’s brother gatecrashes wedding with pistol, cigarette

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: For the last few weeks, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the young Peethadhishwar of Lord Hanuman temple Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, has continuously hogged headlines for “miraculous powers” and backing demand for Hindu Rashtra.

But now it’s his younger brother Saurabh alias Shaligram’s turn to be in news, although for the wrong reasons. The 26-year-old godman’s brother Saurabh alias Shaligram, is seen in a viral video, crashing a scheduled caste (SC) woman’s wedding, possibly in the Chhatarpur district. In the same video, the godman’s brother, in a drunken state, is seen threatening the guests with a country-made pistol.

Holding a cigarette in one hand and the gun in the other, Shastri’s brother can be seen abusing an unidentified man and also pointing the gun at him. As per informed sources, Saurabh crashed the wedding ceremony possibly in Garha village (where Bageshwar Dham is located). He then objected to playing popular Rai folk dance music instead of songs of the Dham.

Sources in Chhatarpur district added that the incident happened at the February 11 marriage of Dalit couple Akash and Sita Ahirwar in Garha village under the Bamitha police station area. Just when the guests at the wedding were having dinner, the godman’s younger brother along with his aides stormed into the marriage and created a ruckus.

With the video going viral over social media, the Chhatarpur district police took cognizance of it and constituted a team to enquire into the video, the place and time of its filming and about those seen in the video. Based on the probe’s outcome further legal action will be taken, a media statement issued by Chhatarpur police read. Shastri has been in news recently, particularly after a Nagpur-based NGO questioned his “miraculous powers.”

Recently, many politicians, including present MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his predecessor and state Congress chief Kamal Nath and state BJP president VD Sharma visited the Bageshwar Dham, where a Maha Yajna is reportedly underway for the creation of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

