Home Nation

Phased thinout of troops from Kashmir planned

The government plans to bring the presence of the Indian Army from the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley and the process will be implemented in a phased manner.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government plans to bring the presence of the Indian Army from the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley and the process will be implemented in a phased manner. The plan, as per the media reports, is being mooted keeping the decrease in terrorist-related incidents, the success of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control and the change in the overall security scenario.

The reports highlight that the Ministries of Defence and Home along with the Armed Forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are in an advanced stage of discussion to carry out the withdrawal. The Plan is to deploy the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in place of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army to look after the security situation including law and order and counter-terror duties.

As reported, “The matter is under serious discussion at the inter-ministerial level and it is understood to be feasible. In a way, the decision has been taken and it is a matter of when it will be done. Ultimately, however, it will be a political call,” told a senior officer in the security establishment. There are around 45,000 Indian Army soldiers as part of the 63 Units of the Rashtriya Rifles, raised in the 1990s, deployed in Kashmir at present as Counter Terrorism Force.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army Army phase out in J and K
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp