Rio to remain Nagaland CM, says Himanta

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

DIMAPUR(NAGALAND): Neiphiu Rio will continue as the Nagaland chief minister if the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) combine retains power, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Monday.

“We managed to give a stable government in the last five years because of the strong friendship between BJP and NDPP. This time too, we decided on the 20:40 seat-sharing deal. Neiphiu Rio will be the chief minister again if we retain power. That is the agreement we had,” Sarma told a crowd at a BJP rally in the Wokha district of the state.

A BJP source said there are no other contenders for the CM’s post but “there was a confusion who will lead the government if BJP-NDPP retains power.” As per their understanding, BJP and NDPP will contest 20 and 40 seats respectively like the last time. Nagaland has altogether 60 seats.

