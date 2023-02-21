Home Nation

Rio to remain Nagaland CM, says Himanta

Himanta said, “We managed to give a stable government in the last five years because of the strong friendship between BJP and NDPP." 

Published: 21st February 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio. (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

DIMAPUR(NAGALAND): Neiphiu Rio will continue as the Nagaland chief minister if the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) combine retains power, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Monday.

“We managed to give a stable government in the last five years because of the strong friendship between BJP and NDPP.  This time too, we decided on the 20:40 seat-sharing deal. Neiphiu Rio will be the chief minister again if we retain power. That is the agreement we had,” Sarma told a crowd at a BJP rally in the Wokha district of the state.

A BJP source said there are no other contenders for the CM’s post but “there was a confusion who will lead the government if BJP-NDPP retains power.” As per their understanding, BJP and NDPP will contest 20 and 40 seats respectively like the last time. Nagaland has altogether 60 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Neiphiu Rio Himanta Biswa Sarma Nagaland Polls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp