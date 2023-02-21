Home Nation

Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction

Thereafter on February 18, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission's decision to recognise the group as the real Shiv Sena.

Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the "bow and arrow" symbol in elections practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

