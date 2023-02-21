Sportsmen protest after death of cadet, allege medical negligence

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hundreds of budding Olympians took to the streets of Ranchi late Sunday night following the death of a Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) cadet allegedly due to medical negligence.

Cadets undergoing training at the Khelgaon campus of JSSC jumped their hostel gate and reached Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where Anajali Oraon’s body was kept for post-mortem.

“Anajali was not keeping well since Friday, but JSSPS authorities did not pay heed to it. She was put under medication. When her condition worsened, they took her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said a JSSPS cadet, requesting anonymity. Cadets also alleged that they were kept in the dark about Anajali’s death till late Sunday evening. They charged JSSPS authorities with negligence. There is no medical facility available in the hostel, they alleged.

