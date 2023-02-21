UP Budget session off to a fiery start, Governor heckled

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The commencement of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature was replete with unruly scenes as Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party lawmakers created a ruckus both inside and outside the House in Lucknow on Monday. As soon as state Governor Anandiben Patel stood up to deliver her joint address to both the Houses of the legislature, the SP MLAs rushed to the well of the House and started heckling her by raising slogans with placards - “Rajyapal Go Back” (Governor go back) during the whole duration of her address. The house was adjourned till Tuesday.

The protesting MLAs were taken away in police vans after a tussle with the cops while the media persons were also forcibly removed from the dharna site by marshals. State Finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the Budget on February 22. CM Yogi said elected representatives were the axis of a democratic set-up and must discuss issues of public welfare. “It is the job of government to have discussions on all issues related to the people and raised in the Assembly.

The session will be run from February 20 to March 10, if needed we will have sittings and discussions on Saturdays as well. I appeal to the Opposition to help us run the Assembly smoothly,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over caste census and law and order in the state.

“In the absence of the caste census, people will not get their due in welfare schemes of the government,” claimed Akhilesh Yadav. “Recently, a woman and her daughter were burnt to death. You are going around with bulldozers, expecting that investments will come. You are showing people dreams,” said Yadav. He accused the government of looting the farmers.

‘Yogi govt on the path of development’

Claiming that the Yogi Adityanath government was sensitive towards the issues related to youth, women, farmers and businessmen, Governor Anandiben Patel said, that it was fulfilling the aspirations of the people and was determined to take the state ahead on the path of development ensuring the welfare of all sections of the society on the lines of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. The governor highlighted the achievements of the state including investment projects, agriculture, expressways, conservation and defence.

LUCKNOW: The commencement of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature was replete with unruly scenes as Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party lawmakers created a ruckus both inside and outside the House in Lucknow on Monday. As soon as state Governor Anandiben Patel stood up to deliver her joint address to both the Houses of the legislature, the SP MLAs rushed to the well of the House and started heckling her by raising slogans with placards - “Rajyapal Go Back” (Governor go back) during the whole duration of her address. The house was adjourned till Tuesday. The protesting MLAs were taken away in police vans after a tussle with the cops while the media persons were also forcibly removed from the dharna site by marshals. State Finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the Budget on February 22. CM Yogi said elected representatives were the axis of a democratic set-up and must discuss issues of public welfare. “It is the job of government to have discussions on all issues related to the people and raised in the Assembly. The session will be run from February 20 to March 10, if needed we will have sittings and discussions on Saturdays as well. I appeal to the Opposition to help us run the Assembly smoothly,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over caste census and law and order in the state. “In the absence of the caste census, people will not get their due in welfare schemes of the government,” claimed Akhilesh Yadav. “Recently, a woman and her daughter were burnt to death. You are going around with bulldozers, expecting that investments will come. You are showing people dreams,” said Yadav. He accused the government of looting the farmers. ‘Yogi govt on the path of development’ Claiming that the Yogi Adityanath government was sensitive towards the issues related to youth, women, farmers and businessmen, Governor Anandiben Patel said, that it was fulfilling the aspirations of the people and was determined to take the state ahead on the path of development ensuring the welfare of all sections of the society on the lines of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. The governor highlighted the achievements of the state including investment projects, agriculture, expressways, conservation and defence.