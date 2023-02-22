Home Nation

Activity-based learning tools for kids of 3-8 years under New Education Policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre, under the New Education Policy (NEP), has launched Jaadui Pitara an activity-based learning tool where children will be involved in talking, listening, using toys, painting, drawing, singing, dancing, running or jumping. 

Flash cards, story cards, puzzles, toys and attractive playbooks are part of the “Jaadui Pitara” (magic box) released by the Union Education Ministry to make learning fun for children in the foundation stage.
“It is an innovative, child-centric learning pedagogy that will prepare young children for the life-long journey of learning and fulfil one of the most vital recommendations of new NEP,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the launch on Monday. PM Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, said “Jaadui Pitara is going to fill a new enthusiasm and color in the child’s mind.”

“Jaadui Pitara comprising playbooks, toys, puzzles, posters, flashcards, storybooks, worksheets as well as reflecting the local culture, social context and languages is designed to pique curiosity and accommodate the diverse needs of learners at the foundational stage. developed under the National Curriculum Framework,” the minister said.

“It is a giant leap towards enriching the learning-teaching environment and making it more child-centric, lively and joyful for the Amrit generation,” he said. The 3 to 8-year-olds will be taught through techniques based on Panchkosha and Taittiriya Upanishad.

