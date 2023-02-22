Home Nation

Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm

Published: 22nd February 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying more than 290 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to senior officials.

A senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

Following this, the engine was shut down, and later the aircraft made an emergency landing in Stockholm. The plane landed safely, the official added. An airline official said there were 292 passengers, including 8 infants onboard the plane.

Together with the crew, there were around 300 people in the aircraft.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the DGCA official said.

The airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

