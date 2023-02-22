Census of migratory birds begins in Kashmir wetlands

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: To monitor the population fluctuation trends of migratory birds, a census by the Department of Wildlife Protection at the Valley wetlands began on Tuesday. The census is being conducted in the protected wetlands of Hokersar, Shalabugh, Hygam, Mirgund, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkhoori and 25 other water bodies in the Valley, which harbour sizable numbers of migratory birds during winters.

Kashmir surrounded by the Himalayan range provides a conducive atmosphere with optimum temperature for the migratory birds coming from the northern region of the globe. The migratory birds from Siberia, China, Philippines, Eastern Europe start arriving in Kashmir in early October and stay here till mid-April

every year.

These birds fly thousands of kilometres for their stay in Kashmir. At present, all the major wetlands are bustling with different species of migratory birds. Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden Wetlands Kashmir, said the bird count is an annual feature and February is a perfect time for conducting the census of migratory birds in Kashmir.

She said the bird count has just started and it has been found that more than 5 lakh migratory birds have visited the Hokersar wetland, one of the major wetlands in Kashmir. In 2013, the Hokersar wetland spread over 13.54 sq km was declared a Ramsar site. Ifshan said the number is in the same range as that of last year. “Our wetlands are not striking and our wetlands provide a conducive atmosphere to the migratory birds,” she said adding all measures are being taken to boost the arrival of avian visitors. In 2022, 12 lakh migratory birds had visited the wetlands in the Valley.

“We are expecting the number to be the same or on a higher side this year as compared to last year,” Ifshan said. In 2021, 11 lakh migratory birds had visited Kashmir, followed by 8 lakhs in 2020 and 9 lakh in 2019.

