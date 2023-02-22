Home Nation

Compensation of Rs 5 crore to Morbi victims isn’t reasonable: Gujarat High Court

Oreva Group on Tuesday told the High Court that they were ready to pay five crore rupees as compensation to the deceased of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat High court

Gujarat High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Oreva Group on Tuesday told the High Court that they were ready to pay five crore rupees as compensation to the deceased of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse. The court asked, “Do you think this compensation is appropriate? This amount, in our opinion, is not reasonable.”

The division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt heard the submission during the hearing of the litigation of the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge in October 2022.

Utkarsh Dave, the lawyer of the deceased, in a conversation with this daily said, “Oreva Group stated that they will deposit five crores to the state and the government will distribute it equally to the families of the deceased.”

“If the government has paid ten lakh compensation, then this interim compensation is considered 45% while the company’s liability is determined to be 55%, this is the observation of the SC. As per the guidelines, Oreva Group is required to pay Rs 12.5 lakh as interim compensation to each deceased,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Morbi bridge collapse
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp