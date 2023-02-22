Compensation of Rs 5 crore to Morbi victims isn’t reasonable: Gujarat High Court

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Oreva Group on Tuesday told the High Court that they were ready to pay five crore rupees as compensation to the deceased of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse. The court asked, “Do you think this compensation is appropriate? This amount, in our opinion, is not reasonable.”

The division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt heard the submission during the hearing of the litigation of the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge in October 2022.

Utkarsh Dave, the lawyer of the deceased, in a conversation with this daily said, “Oreva Group stated that they will deposit five crores to the state and the government will distribute it equally to the families of the deceased.”

“If the government has paid ten lakh compensation, then this interim compensation is considered 45% while the company’s liability is determined to be 55%, this is the observation of the SC. As per the guidelines, Oreva Group is required to pay Rs 12.5 lakh as interim compensation to each deceased,” he said.

