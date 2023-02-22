Home Nation

Congress together with friendly parties will form govt: Kharge

Kharge said that on the one hand, the BJP talks of democracy and on the other, it topples democratically elected governments.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that Congress, together with friendly parties, will form the government collectively in 2024.

His remarks at the Indian National Trade Union Congress plenary session here came a day after he said at an election rally in Nagaland that a coalition government led by the Congress will form the next government at the Centre.

In his remarks at the INTUC event, Kharge said everyone will work jointly and the Congress, together with friendly parties, will definitely form the government in 2024.

"This will happen with everyone's cooperation, collectively," the Congress chief added.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that he alone outweighs all, saying such arrogance is not good. 

"You are not alone, there is BJP, the RSS...56 inch has become a bit weak now. The person who talks with such arrogance, people will not tolerate such a person," Kharge said.

"This is democracy. That is why I want to say to him, don't talk like this," he said.

Kharge said that on the one hand, the BJP talks of democracy and on the other, it topples democratically elected governments.

Addressing an election rally in Dimapur on Tuesday, Kharge alleged that the BJP used "pressure tactics" to form governments in six to seven states, including Nagaland. 

"A Congress-led alliance will come to power at the Centre. We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority...all other parties together will. We will follow the Constitution and democracy...Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is very strong," he had said.

Tagging his remarks, Kharge tweeted Wednesday, "In 2024, an alliance Govt shall be formed in the Centre. Congress will lead that alliance." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp