Murders by cow vigilante: Spar between Rajasthan and Haryana cops

Harpreet Bajwa and Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/JAIPUR: In what looks like police going round in circles in their investigation into the killing of two Rajasthan Muslim youths last week, the Haryana Police has decided to act against its Rajasthan counterpart and question its team as to what they did in hours following the youths’ abduction.

On Tuesday, the Haryana Police registered a case against at least 25 “unidentified” personnel of Rajasthan Police in the alleged torture of the pregnant wife of an accused Srikant Pandit, a gau rakshak. The woman had a miscarriage after she was “manhandled” by Rajasthan cops who came looking for her husband.

The dead foetus was exhumed and a post-mortem was conducted. Sources said the charges against the Rajasthan cops include using criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, house trespass and causing miscarriage.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “We have registered a case, but won’t share the details of case since it is a sensitive matter.” Meanwhile, supporters of a cow vigilante blocked a stretch of road near Gurugram to stop Rajasthan Police from conducting a raid.

In another move, a probe panel formed by the Haryana Police has asked Bharatpur police to explain what they did for 18 hours after the original complaint of abduction was filed by families of the victims found dead in Haryana.



