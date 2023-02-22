Omkareshwar temple in Uttarakhand to get a facelift,  Bhoomi pujan soon

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The first phase of expansion, beautification and reconstruction of Omkareshwar temple complex at Ukhimath, the winter abode of Baba Kedar, has been adopted by the country’s prestigious media house Express Publications (Madurai) Private Limited. It will cost approximately Rs 4.71 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Express Prakashan and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Tuesday. BKTC Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh and General Manager (Administration and Projects/ Express Publications) Avnish Singh signed the MOU in the presence of Chairman Ajendra Ajay at BKTC office.

In the first phase, the development work of the temple plaza and admin building will be taken up within the Omkareshwar temple complex. The construction is in line with the state’s traditional style taken up by the BKTC architect. Express Publications will construct the first phase at its own level. The monitoring work will be carried out by the BKTC’s engineering wing.

Speaking on the occasion, BKTC Chairman Ajendra thanked the Express Publication Group and said that after the expansion of the Omkareshwar temple complex and renovation of Kotha Bhavan, Ukhimath will emerge as a new destination for devotees and pilgrims. He said that soon the DPR of the second phase will also be prepared, in which the renovation work of Kotha Bhavan, Usha-Aniruddha Marriage Pavilion etc. will be taken up.

The beautification and parking construction and other facilities will follow in the third phase. Ajendra said that in March, ‘bhoomi pujan’ will be performed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. BKTC Executive Engineer Anil Dhyani, Assistant Engineer Girish Deoli and senior architect Debashish Bose were also present on the occasion.

DEHRADUN: The first phase of expansion, beautification and reconstruction of Omkareshwar temple complex at Ukhimath, the winter abode of Baba Kedar, has been adopted by the country’s prestigious media house Express Publications (Madurai) Private Limited. It will cost approximately Rs 4.71 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Express Prakashan and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Tuesday. BKTC Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh and General Manager (Administration and Projects/ Express Publications) Avnish Singh signed the MOU in the presence of Chairman Ajendra Ajay at BKTC office. In the first phase, the development work of the temple plaza and admin building will be taken up within the Omkareshwar temple complex. The construction is in line with the state’s traditional style taken up by the BKTC architect. Express Publications will construct the first phase at its own level. The monitoring work will be carried out by the BKTC’s engineering wing. Speaking on the occasion, BKTC Chairman Ajendra thanked the Express Publication Group and said that after the expansion of the Omkareshwar temple complex and renovation of Kotha Bhavan, Ukhimath will emerge as a new destination for devotees and pilgrims. He said that soon the DPR of the second phase will also be prepared, in which the renovation work of Kotha Bhavan, Usha-Aniruddha Marriage Pavilion etc. will be taken up. The beautification and parking construction and other facilities will follow in the third phase. Ajendra said that in March, ‘bhoomi pujan’ will be performed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. BKTC Executive Engineer Anil Dhyani, Assistant Engineer Girish Deoli and senior architect Debashish Bose were also present on the occasion.