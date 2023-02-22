Patna Diary: Nitish reprimands officer for speaking in English

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Nitish reprimands officer for speaking in English

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool when an officer was speaking in English in a farmers’ conclave. “Common people are engaged in farming and so you should speak in Hindi”, Nitish advised the officer sternly. Nitish, who is also called Sushashan Babu by his admirers, asked the officer to speak in the state’s main language — Hindi.

“I am watching since the outbreak of Covid-19, people have started speaking English by picking up words from their mobile phones,” he observed even as the officer resumed his seat after apologising for speaking in English.

Modi reason for rising crime in state: Min

A minister from the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s group became a laughing stock when he blamed the Narendra Modi government for the rising crime in state. State industries minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said the incident of firing and arson at Jethuli village in Patna, was a result of growing frustration among youth due to lack of employment opportunities and unprecedented price rise during NDA government at centre. He was on the view that such incidents would have been averted had union government provided jobs to two crore youth as promised by PM Narendra Modi.

Kushwaha heaps praise on PM

A day after senior JD(U) leader and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha quit JD(U) and announced formation of a new political outfit called Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, he heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kushwaha said there were several contenders for PM’s post in Opposition camp. But there is none to match Narendra Modi.

Hence there is no challenge before PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kushwaha eulogizing PM Modi didn’t auger well in JD(U) circles. JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that everything is moving on expected lines and is now crystal clear on whose tune he was dancing.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

