Sisodia cleared razing of unauthorised religious structures, says L-G note

Saxena noted that necessary approvals were given by the CM and his deputy before the file was sent to him.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that demolishing unauthorised places of worship, including the structures built on government land would have a negative impact on the law and order situation, the Raj Niwas hit back with a fresh accusation of “hypocrisy” of the city government.

Officials said that unauthorised religious structures that Sisodia “is pretending to protect” were actually recommended to be demolished by the deputy CM himself and approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal before being sent to L-G VK Saxena for his nod.

A file note shared by sources showed that Saxena cleared the proposal to remove nine “unauthorized” religious structures along the upcoming Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway after the file approving their demolition was sent to him by the Delhi government.

The L-G cleared the file for the removal of nine unauthorised religious structures out of the 23 recommended by the NHAI on the Delhi side of the Akshardham Junction-Delhi-UP border for the expressway. Saxena noted that necessary approvals were given by the CM and his deputy before the file was sent to him.

The L-G also noted that it was unfortunate that projects to decongest roads and develop residential colonies in Delhi were being “stonewalled” for “political gains” despite clear directions of the Supreme Court and Delhi HC.

“That this is being done for petty political gains is not only unfortunate but amounts to blatant and willful violation of the orders of the courts by GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi), apart from exhibiting sheer hypocrisy,” Saxena said.

Another file enclosing the recommendation of removing nine religious structures stated that the government’s religious panel had approved their demolitions which include temples, bazaars and a gurudwara.

