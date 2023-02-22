Home Nation

Smart fencing for Indo-Pak border in Gujarat

Published: 22nd February 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers patrolling the border near Rann of Kutch in Gujarat

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After 1971, despite no bullets flying, guarding India’s border with neighbouring Pakistan has been a challenge, said a Border Security Force (BSF) official in Gujarat’s Kutch. The official told this correspondent that to detect illegal infiltration, smuggling of contraband goods, human trafficking, and cross-border terrorism, the Union government  will soon erect smart fencing on the India-Pakistan border, covering 13 km in the Kutch district. For this, the proposal had already been sent.

The official also added that the smart fencing will be set up in phases, with priority given to existing damaged ones. Speaking about the technology of smart fencing, he pointed out that with the installation of smart fencing, manpower, sensors, networks, intelligence, and command and control solutions would be integrated to improve situational awareness at many levels of the hierarchy.

As a result of smart fencing, rapid and informed decisions can also be made, and emerging situations can be handled quickly. A laser-based intruder alarm system is deployed along with surveillance tech. Within 60 km of the Kutch border, there are no residential houses, as most of the areas are desert and civilians will not be allowed. However, Pakistan is encouraging civilians to enter its border area from a radius of 3 km, the official said.

In addition, BSF soldiers have been patrolling the borders around the clock. At the same time, Pakistan did not construct such fences.BSF would not cause any unfavourable incidents.  But, as Pakistan has been using its fishermen, and civilians, against India, it was necessary to strengthen our borders by erecting smart fencing.

