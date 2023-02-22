Suicide of Dalit youth in MP: Special court directs police to register FIR, submit report

By PTI

INDORE: A special court in Indore has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the February 2022 suicide of a 21-year-old Dalit man due to alleged police torture.

The family of the deceased had alleged that he was tortured by police as he was in love with a Brahmin girl and eloped with her.

Police allegedly refused to probe the suicide, so the family moved a special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, said the family's lawyer Neeraj Kumar Soni.

Special judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari earlier this month ordered the Scheduled Castes welfare police station here to register a case and submit a report after a probe, Soni said.

Badia, a B Com student, left home along with his Brahmin girlfriend on February 9, 2022, with the intention of getting married, as per the complaint.

Police sub-inspector Vikas Sharma, posing as the girl's uncle, visited his house on the same day and threatened the family members using casteist words, the complaint said.

Sharma called Akash to Chandan Nagar police station on February 10, 2022, and beat him up inside an ambulance parked on the police station premises, it alleged.

The police officers allegedly warned him that if he married the woman, he would be implicated in rape and drug cases and spend his whole life in jail.

Akash allegedly hanged himself at home on February 16, 2022.

A note on his mobile phone accused Vikas Sharma and another official of the Chandan Nagar Police Station of being responsible for his death.

Despite the family's complaint, no suicide case was registered, the complaint alleged.

