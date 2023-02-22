Home Nation

Sukhu dissolves ‘tainted’ Himachal Pradesh staff selection panel

The employees of the Staff Selection Commission have been transferred to the surplus pool and they are given options to join departments of their choice.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh today dissolved the suspended state Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Hamirpur with immediate effect following charges of irregularities and frequent incidents of question paper leaks in the past three years.

The previous major paper leak took place in December last year for the Junior Office Assistant (IT) exams. Sukhu said the first chargesheet in the case would be filed soon. The government has decided to transfer the ongoing recruitment process from HPSSC to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, (HPPSC) Shimla, for the convenience of candidates until further arrangements.

The employees of the Staff Selection Commission have been transferred to the surplus pool and they are given options to join departments of their choice. The CM said the functioning of the Staff Selection Commission was under the scanner since paper leak scams came to the fore and the culprits were nabbed. The findings of a report have indicated that for the past three years, malpractices reached their peak and question papers were sold to a few candidates. The Commission had become the hub of corruption for selling jobs, said the CM.

Sukhu said for maintaining transparency in the recruitment process, the state government is studying the national model of recruitment. The staff selection commission was suspended on December 26 after the JOA (IT) paper was leaked. Sources said the Vigilance Bureau acted on a complaint that the JOA (IT) paper was being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh and registered a case. The bureau had arrested six persons, who had allegedly purchased the question paper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Staff Selection Commission Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp