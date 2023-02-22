Sukhu dissolves ‘tainted’ Himachal Pradesh staff selection panel

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh today dissolved the suspended state Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Hamirpur with immediate effect following charges of irregularities and frequent incidents of question paper leaks in the past three years.

The previous major paper leak took place in December last year for the Junior Office Assistant (IT) exams. Sukhu said the first chargesheet in the case would be filed soon. The government has decided to transfer the ongoing recruitment process from HPSSC to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, (HPPSC) Shimla, for the convenience of candidates until further arrangements.

The employees of the Staff Selection Commission have been transferred to the surplus pool and they are given options to join departments of their choice. The CM said the functioning of the Staff Selection Commission was under the scanner since paper leak scams came to the fore and the culprits were nabbed. The findings of a report have indicated that for the past three years, malpractices reached their peak and question papers were sold to a few candidates. The Commission had become the hub of corruption for selling jobs, said the CM.

Sukhu said for maintaining transparency in the recruitment process, the state government is studying the national model of recruitment. The staff selection commission was suspended on December 26 after the JOA (IT) paper was leaked. Sources said the Vigilance Bureau acted on a complaint that the JOA (IT) paper was being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh and registered a case. The bureau had arrested six persons, who had allegedly purchased the question paper.

