War of words over OPS as FM says Raj won’t get funds, Gehlot hits back

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Old Pension Scheme has become a major bone of contention between the Centre and the Rajasthan government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear in a conversation with journalists in Jaipur that no amount will be given to the state out of the Rs 45,000 crore deposited in the Centre’s trust under the New Pension Schemes (NPS).

The Finance Minister’s statement is being considered a big setback to CM Gehlot’s ambitious plans to abolish NPS and implement the OPS. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he is determined to continue with the old system, saying “he knows how to deal with the Centre’s tactics.”

Rejecting the demand of the state government for the release of funds deposited towards the NPS, Sitharaman said, “I don’t want to comment on the issue of the OPS, but the state government has promised on its own and now expects the fund should be released to the government. It should not be expected.” “It is the employee’s money, which after earning interest, will be in the hands of the employee at the time of retirement. The Central government is not going to hand over this fund to the state government, it is impossible,” said Sitharaman.

In a sharp counter on Tuesday, CM Ashok Gehlot attacked Sitharaman, saying he was determined to continue with the OPS “no matter what the Centre does”. Speaking in Kishangarh-Renwal in Jaipur district, Gehlot said, “We will deal with these leaders like Modi and Sitaraman. We know how to deal with them. If you bring our government back, we will ensure the scheme is stronger.”

