Home Nation

War of words over OPS as FM says Raj won’t get funds, Gehlot hits back

The Old Pension Scheme has become a major bone of contention between the Centre and the Rajasthan government.

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

AshokGehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Old Pension Scheme has become a major bone of contention between the Centre and the Rajasthan government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear in a conversation with journalists in Jaipur that no amount will be given to the state out of the Rs 45,000 crore deposited in the Centre’s trust under the New Pension Schemes (NPS).

The Finance Minister’s statement is being considered a big setback to CM Gehlot’s ambitious plans to abolish NPS and implement the OPS. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he is determined to continue with the old system, saying “he knows how to deal with the Centre’s tactics.”

Rejecting the demand of the state government for the release of funds deposited towards the NPS, Sitharaman said, “I don’t want to comment on the issue of the OPS, but the state government has promised on its own and now expects the fund should be released to the government. It should not be expected.” “It is the employee’s money, which after earning interest, will be in the hands of the employee at the time of retirement. The Central government is not going to hand over this fund to the state government, it is impossible,” said Sitharaman.

In a sharp counter on Tuesday, CM Ashok Gehlot attacked Sitharaman, saying he was determined to continue with the OPS “no matter what the Centre does”. Speaking in Kishangarh-Renwal in Jaipur district, Gehlot said, “We will deal with these leaders like Modi and Sitaraman. We know how to deal with them. If you bring our government back, we will ensure the scheme is stronger.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Old Pension scheme Nirmala Sitharaman CM Gehlot New Pension scheme
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp