Congress claims Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, leaders stage dharna on tarmac

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

Published: 23rd February 2023 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders stage a protest at the IGI Airport after Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said the police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed.

ALSO READ | Police detains Pawan Khera at airport after being deplaned from Raipur flight

