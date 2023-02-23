Home Nation

CR Kesavan, great grandson of C Rajagopalachari, quits Congress

The senior leader said that he was with the Congress party for the past 22 years but over a period of time, the approach of the party was neither constructive nor concrete.

Published: 23rd February 2023 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader CR Kesavan

Senior Congress leader CR Kesavan. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: CR Kesavan, the great grandson of India's first Governor General C Rajagopalachari, on Thursday resigned from the Congress party.

In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said that he has not seen any "vestiges of the values" that made him work for the party for the last two decades.

In the letter to the party's national president, he said that he had declined a national-level organisational responsibility and did not participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as he cannot stand with what the party presently symbolises.

C R Kesavan also said that he has resigned as a trustee from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

Speaking to media persons, he dismissed speculations about joining another political party.

