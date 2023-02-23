Home Nation

FIR against media outlets for spreading fake news

Initially the case was filed against three prominent media organisations based on a complaint filed by RSS functionary Ashok Kumar Dubey.

Published: 23rd February 2023

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Awadh Prant Pracharak Pramukh of RSS lodged a complaint on Tuesday on the basis of which an FIR was registered in Lucknow against around half a dozen newspaper organisations, news portals and agencies for purportedly spreading “fake news” about the Sangh.

Initially, the case was filed against three prominent media organisations based on a complaint filed by RSS functionary Ashok Kumar Dubey. Dubey alleged the three publications incorrectly reported that the RSS was seeking 100 acres of land in Ayodhya to construct its “second headquarters.”

The FIR was filed under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC  which deal with promoting enmity and public mischief, and section 66 of the IT Act. Dubey called these reports a “deliberate act of maligning the image of the Sangh”. He said the news reports “misled” readers despite him denying any such rumours when he was contacted by these media houses. It was done without any factual investigation, he added.

