G20 Presidency: Youth 20 India Summit to focus on climate change at MS University Baroda in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: As part of India's G20 Presidency, the Youth 20 India Summit 2023 will be held on February 24-25 at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat. Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life will be the theme of this international conference. The summit is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India in collaboration with the Gujarat Education Department. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other Ministers and government officials, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function on February 25th. The conference will deliberate on various topics like the Role of Youth and Opportunities in the field of climate change and disaster risk reduction; Research, Innovation, and Start-ups related to climate change; Best practices related to climate change and disaster risk reduction; Making sustainability a way of life. International experts like Dr Tuomo Kauranne, President of Arbonaut OY Ltd, Finland, Anna Loboguerrero, Columbia, Bruce Campbell, Director, CGIAR Research Programme on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security, Italy, Amgad Elmadhi, International Water and Natural Resources Management Specialist, Australia, Dr Jincy Roy, CEO, Water, and Sanitation Management Organisation will speak during the conference. Ms Archana Soreng, a Member of the UN Secretary General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change will address the valedictory session. As part of the conference, heritage walks and cultural events will also be organized for the delegates to showcase the rich diversity of India.