Home Nation

G20 Presidency: Youth 20 India Summit to focus on climate change at MS University Baroda in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other Ministers and government officials, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function on February 25th.

Published: 23rd February 2023 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

G20

For representational purposes

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: As part of India's G20 Presidency, the Youth 20 India Summit 2023 will be held on February 24-25 at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat.

Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life will be the theme of this international conference. The summit is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India in collaboration with the Gujarat Education Department.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other Ministers and government officials, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function on February 25th.

The conference will deliberate on various topics like the Role of Youth and Opportunities in the field of climate change and disaster risk reduction; Research, Innovation, and Start-ups related to climate change; Best practices related to climate change and disaster risk reduction; Making sustainability a way of life. International experts like Dr Tuomo Kauranne, President of Arbonaut OY Ltd, Finland, Anna Loboguerrero, Columbia, Bruce Campbell, Director, CGIAR Research Programme on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security, Italy, Amgad Elmadhi, International Water and Natural Resources Management Specialist, Australia, Dr Jincy Roy, CEO, Water, and Sanitation Management Organisation will speak during the conference. Ms Archana Soreng, a Member of the UN Secretary General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change will address the valedictory session. 

As part of the conference, heritage walks and cultural events will also be organized for the delegates to showcase the rich diversity of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Presidency India Summit 2023
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp