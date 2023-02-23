Gangster, two associates killed in police 'encounter' in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Three gangsters were killed in an 'encounter' with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday.

The alleged encounter took place at New Fatehgarh Sahib Market in Bassi Pathana of Fatehgarh Sahib.

A gangster Tejinder Singh alias Teja and two of his associates were killed in the alleged encounter. Teja is reported to be a mastermind in the Phillaur shoot-out case in which a police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was killed.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that a team led by Additional DGP Promod Ban on Wednesday evening managed to trace the location of Teja. The police team was chasing his vehicle in which Teja and his associates were travelling, when in an attempt to escape Teja and his men opened fire at the police team. The police team fired in return. During the exchange of fire, Teja and one of his associates were killed on the spot. Another associate of the gangster suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed.

The police team recovered six pistols from the vehicle.

"During this course of action, a police officer sustained bullet injury, while another suffered fracture on his leg,” Gaurav Yadav said.

CHANDIGARH: Three gangsters were killed in an 'encounter' with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday. The alleged encounter took place at New Fatehgarh Sahib Market in Bassi Pathana of Fatehgarh Sahib. A gangster Tejinder Singh alias Teja and two of his associates were killed in the alleged encounter. Teja is reported to be a mastermind in the Phillaur shoot-out case in which a police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was killed. Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that a team led by Additional DGP Promod Ban on Wednesday evening managed to trace the location of Teja. The police team was chasing his vehicle in which Teja and his associates were travelling, when in an attempt to escape Teja and his men opened fire at the police team. The police team fired in return. During the exchange of fire, Teja and one of his associates were killed on the spot. Another associate of the gangster suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed. The police team recovered six pistols from the vehicle. "During this course of action, a police officer sustained bullet injury, while another suffered fracture on his leg,” Gaurav Yadav said.