Gujarat Budget session: Congress creates ruckus on day one over new Bill on paper leak

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On the first day of the Budget session of the Gujarat assembly, the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Bill, 2023 was presented for discussion by Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The Speaker had asked the ruling party and the Opposition to properly discuss the bill prior to its introduction. According to Bill, the maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs 1 crore for indulging in the crime of leaking question papers of various government recruitment examinations. “Anybody who conspires, commits, or attempts to commit malpractice by tampering with the question paper—regardless of whether they are an authorised person charged with administering the test—shall be penalised by imprisonment for a term of not less than five years nor more than ten years. Also, the potential for a monetary fine ranging from ten lakh rupees to one crore has been maintained.” According to the drafted bill, if any of the students is found guilty, they will be barred from taking any public examination for the next two years. Apart from this, there is a provision to seize and confiscate the accused's property. Congress surrounded the BJP just before the assembly session started and started chanting anti-BJP slogans in the assembly with banners. Congress leader Amit Chawda told media persons, "Papers were leaked in Gujarat more than 13 times during the BJP's 27-year reign, Due to the opposition of the Congress and the outcry of the youth, the government has introduced the bill; however, instead of closing a loophole and catching the big fish, they are catching the little fish while leaving the big fish, leaving those who have ties to the BJP or the government, unaffected." Addressing the first day of the budget session Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat told the Assembly that the "inclusive development of Gujarat is shining like the sun". "Gujarat has become a model state of the country over the last two decades, there isn't a single industry where we haven't set new records. "Gujarat has emerged as the most competent and model state, leading other states in all aspects of human development and people's well-being," Governor stated.