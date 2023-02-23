Home Nation

Gujarat PHCs to be investigated for issuing 'fake' Covid vaccine certificates in celebrities' names

According to Collector Rachit Raj, paramedics had vaccinated a few celebrities in order to meet their vaccination targets.

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID TEST

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Junagadh Primary Health Centers (PHCs) are being investigated for issuing fake Covid vaccine certificates.

Four certificates are being circulated on social media issued under the names of Jaya Bachchan (23), cricketer Mohammad Kaif (57). According to Prempara sub-health centre, Juhi Chavla is (44), while Mahima Chaudhary is (22) and they all have taken all three doses of covid vaccine.

Junagadh District Collector Rachit Raj has ordered an investigation into issuing bogus Covid vaccine certificates in the names of actors and cricketers to meet targets. A five-member committee led by the Deputy Development Officer will submit its report and recommendations within a fortnight.

According to Collector Rachit Raj, paramedics had vaccinated a few celebrities in order to meet their vaccination targets. An investigation will be launched, and those responsible will face consequences. action will be taken by due processes of law.

The Junagadh District Chief Medical Officer has been excluded from the committee by the District Collector because fraud is being committed by the team that reports to him.

