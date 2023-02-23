India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “India’s sustainable development is critical not just for India, but for the whole world,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber – the president-designate for the COP28, to be held in the UAE. Recognising India’s effort to achieve the net-zero emission target set under the Paris accord, he noted that India, which assumed the Presidency of the G20 this year, will soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

Al Jaber’s message was read at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi and global leaders Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana; Naseer Ahamed, Sri Lankan Minister of Environment; and Jeffrey Sachs, director, Center for Sustainable Development in the Earth Institute.

PM Narendra Modi made the pitch for the collective action, instead of selective, responsibility of every individual to save the environment today at the summit. The annual summit is organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav also participated.

While underscoring the transition towards renewable and alternate energy sources, and adopting technology and innovation measures to find solutions to urban challenges, PM Modi said, “Environment conservation is a commitment and not compulsion for India”. Dr Jagdeo made a call to focus on equity and justice at forums such as G20 and COPs.

NEW DELHI: “India’s sustainable development is critical not just for India, but for the whole world,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber – the president-designate for the COP28, to be held in the UAE. Recognising India’s effort to achieve the net-zero emission target set under the Paris accord, he noted that India, which assumed the Presidency of the G20 this year, will soon become the world’s third-largest economy. Al Jaber’s message was read at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi and global leaders Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana; Naseer Ahamed, Sri Lankan Minister of Environment; and Jeffrey Sachs, director, Center for Sustainable Development in the Earth Institute. PM Narendra Modi made the pitch for the collective action, instead of selective, responsibility of every individual to save the environment today at the summit. The annual summit is organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav also participated. While underscoring the transition towards renewable and alternate energy sources, and adopting technology and innovation measures to find solutions to urban challenges, PM Modi said, “Environment conservation is a commitment and not compulsion for India”. Dr Jagdeo made a call to focus on equity and justice at forums such as G20 and COPs.