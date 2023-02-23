Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Wednesday came out all guns blazing, calling him a ‘failed’ minister and alleging that foreign policy has become a chest-thumping exercise and is being used to secure contracts for a businessman. In an interview, Jaishankar said that he was the longest-serving Indian Ambassador in China and it was PM Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who sent the Army to the LAC. Targeting the EAM, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that though he intended to criticise Rahul Gandhi, the minister ended up insulting the Armed forces. “The EAM said that India is the smaller economy and China is the bigger economy and we cannot go and pick a fight with them. Is he saying that India is not capable of protecting our territorial sovereignty?” she asked. Launching a scathing attack on foreign policies, she said that there has been no US ambassador in India for the last two and a half years.