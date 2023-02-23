Killings by cow vigilante: Rajasthan cops identify 8 suspects, recover vehicle

Rajesh Asnani and Harpreet Bajwa By

JAIPUR/CHANDIGARH: The Rajasthan Police has identified eight suspects involved in the killing of two Muslim youths, Junaid and Nasir, allegedly by cow vigilantes from Haryana last week, state police ADG Crime Dinesh MN said on Wednesday. The two were from the Bharatpur district.

The ADG said that the Haryana Police is “fully helping Rajasthan Police” in catching the culprits. A case was registered on Tuesday against 40 policemen of Rajasthan Police at Nagina police station in Nuh district of Haryana for causing miscarriage to the wife of an accused Srikant in the murder case. It led to a tense situation involving the police forces of the two states.

A preliminary report of the post-mortem indicated assault on Srikant’s wife. However, the ADG said the incident was untrue and “we have full faith in Haryana Police.” The ADG reached Bharatpur on Wednesday and met police officers in the region. Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava has said that the vehicle involved in the execution of the crime has been identified.

About the case registered against the Rajasthan Police, the ADG expressed confidence in the Haryana Police investigation. He said many facts came to light from the interrogation of Rinku Saini, the accused arrested in the incident. It was found that on February 15, some accused picked up Junaid and Nasir and took them to Haryana where they assaulted them in the forest and later burnt them in an SUV.

As per the Rajasthan Police, eight people were involved in the horrific crime. They have been identified as Haryana residents — Anil, Shrikant, Kalu, Kishore, Monu, Vikas, Shashikant and Anil. Of them, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla and Srikant are “informers” of the Haryana Police.

The Rajasthan Police is looking for the key accused Monu Manesar. Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava said that the police have recovered a white SUV used in the crime from a Jind gaushala. “Traces of blood have been found on the seat of the car,” said the IG. He said the samples collected from the vehicle, the samples of burnt skeletons, and DNA reports of the family members will be matched. “Our investigation is on right track and we will be arresting the 8 criminals soon,” he said.

