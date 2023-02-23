Punjab CM Mann promises to abolish Change of Land Use, NOC at Punjab Investors' Meet

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

MOHALI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a clarion call to them for becoming partners in the socio-economic growth of the state.

Mann announced that the state government will soon abolish the Change of Land Use (CLU), NOC and also 20 Rural Industrial Clusters and 15 industrial parks will be built beside an Integrated Industrial Township.

While addressing the business magnates here during the inaugural session of the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, CM Mann said that Punjab is the most favourable investment destination across the country and no stone will be left unturned to facilitate them.

He envisioned a strong association between the state government and industrialists to make Punjab an industrial hub in the country.

Mann said that in order to facilitate the investors for making investments in the state, his government will soon abolish the Change of Land Use (CLU) and NOC that had haunted the industries in earlier times.

Welcoming key industrialists, he said that merely within one year of assuming responsibility as a CM, his first and foremost task has been to get first-hand knowledge of the problems, of the complexities faced by the people. Mann said that his government’s vision and ambition is to continue to evolve to keep pace with changing expectations and new challenges.

Mann said that summit is not about MOUs but about knowledge sharing, brainstorming, about learning from each other. He said that he has seen that the aspiring young generation of Punjab wants to do something big in life. He said that his government has introduced several policies and initiatives to support businesses and investors.

Mann expressed hope that the new Industrial and Business Development Policy 2022 unveiled today will accelerate the desired economic growth. He said that the policy aims to attract huge investment and generate maximum employment in the coming five years. He said that the policy provides competitive incentives to all segments of investments including expansions and new MSMEs, Large Units, Export Promotion, and start-ups of service and manufacturing.

He envisioned that this policy will provide a roadmap for infrastructure development, such as industrial parks, airports, and ports, which will further facilitate the movement of goods and people and enhance the state's connectivity to global markets.

Mann said that the state government is developing Integrated Industrial Township adding that it took a major decision to build 20 Rural Industrial Clusters and 15 industrial parks. He further said that in a major step towards sustainability, Punjab’s EV Policy was also unveiled today.

Mann said that the youth of the state are making new innovations and we need to support them. He said that Best Class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and premium educational institutes coupled with conducive government policies add to the strength of the state.

He said that rather than waiting for investments in the state, he has adopted a door-to-door policy to approach entrepreneurs for investing in the state. Mann said that he is elated to share that Punjab has received more than Rs 40,000 Crores worth of investments since March 2022 thereby generating around 2.50 lakh employment opportunities.

He said that these investments include those by major companies like Tata Steel, Nestle, Freudenberg, Cargill, Hindustan Unilever, Sanathan Textiles and others that have come to the state.

In his address Chairman Medanta Group Dr Naresh Trehan said that since Punjab is a developing economy so there is a lot of potential in the state. He said that his roots go deep in Punjab and with the active support of the state government they are exploring opportunities to invest in the health sector of the state. Trehan said that despite being the food bowl of the country state is witnessing a lot of transformation in the industrial sector.

