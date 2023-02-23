Ranchi Diary: Soren seeking votes in name of child, says Marandi 

Home Nation

With merely a week left for Ramgarh by-polls, allegations and counter allegations between the ruling alliance and opposition are at their peak.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

With merely a week left for Ramgarh by-polls, allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling alliance and opposition are at their peak. BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi has alleged CM Hemant Soren of taking the help of a six-month-old child for political benefits and that he seeks votes in the child’s name. Earlier, Soren was addressing a poll rally in Ramgarh where UPA candidate Bajrang Mahto was spotted on the stage with his child, after Mahto’s wife former Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi was jailed in a 2016 firing case. Soren said the child was a victim of a conspiracy at the rally.

Pact to use fine arts for mental wellness
With an objective to utilise fine arts in promoting positive mental health and wellness, the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in Ranchi has entered into an agreement with Krishnapur Nazrul Charcha Kendra in Kolkata. According to experts, it is one of its kind agreement wherein the use of music and other forms of fine arts in the promotion of positive mental health and wellness in people as well as people with psychological issues would be explored. As part of the MOU, Nazrul Charcha Kendra will be sending its team of musicians and artists to the campus often. They will also be training faculties and students on music therapy.

Univ obtains patent for herbal medicine
Ranchi-based Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) has obtained a patent for formulating herbal medicine for joint pain. Head of the Department of Forestry and Utilization in the Forestry Faculty of BAU, Dr Kaushal Kumar, has obtained a patent certificate from the Intellectual Property Office of the Government of India for his innovation titled  “A New Synergistic Topical Applications Formulation for Joint Pains, Inflammation, Skin Care and the Method of Producing the Same.” The patent was approved on the grounds of its innovative formulation. This herbal formulation is beneficial for the skin along with relieving joint inflammation and external pain, said Kumar.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
