Supporters of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh siege police station in Amritsar with guns, swords

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Hundreds of supporters of Pro-Khalistan propagator and self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh who is the chief of `Waaris Punjab De’ today barged into the Ajnala Police Station near Amritsar and laid siege after clashing with the police personnel.

The supporters ended the dharna in front of the police station after senior police officials agreed to release Lovepreet Singh tomorrow.

"We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters. As they have given us evidence and only after the report of SIT further action will be taken. After this assurance they lifted the siege,’’ said Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh.

"There was a vehicle carrying Guru Granth Sahib (holy book of Sikh) and his supporters were behind so our men hardly could lathi charge them and take any action,’’ said a police official on condition of anonymity.

Senior police officials including Police Commissioner Amritsar, Jaskaran Singh, IGP Border Range Mohnish Chawla and SSP Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh held a meeting with representatives of the Amritpal supporters at the police station.

Earlier they also blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway near the Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala.

The followers of Amritpal Singh clashed with the police while breaking through barricades at the police in protest against the filing of FIR against Amritpal Singh and his associates, at Ajnala near Amritsar.

The supporters of Amritpal broke over five police barricades and later barged into the police station at Ajnala.

Amritpal's supporters wielding swords clashed with the police personnel injuring many cops. Amritpal later entered the police station and threatened the police officials to release his supporter.

Amritpal gave an ultimatum to the police to release his supporter Lovepreet Singh and gatka master Baldev Singh currently lodged in judicial custody, as he was booked along with him (Amritpal) a few days ago on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Chamkor Sahib. Amritpal said if the police failed to release his supporter and cancel the case registered on them they give a permanent dharna at the police station.

Earlier they also blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway near the Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala.

Yesterday, Amritpal threatened to stage a protest at Ajnala police station against the alleged false cases of kidnapping and assault registered against him and his supporters.

The Punjab Police had arrested one of his supporters Lovepreet Singh Toofan of Tibri in Gurdaspur and he was sent to judicial custody later on.

A case has been registered against Amritpal and his men for assaulting the police. Following this incident, security was beefed up at Ajnala town and on the route towards the police station, as his supporters from different parts of the state managed to converge near Ajnala.

CHANDIGARH: Hundreds of supporters of Pro-Khalistan propagator and self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh who is the chief of `Waaris Punjab De’ today barged into the Ajnala Police Station near Amritsar and laid siege after clashing with the police personnel. The supporters ended the dharna in front of the police station after senior police officials agreed to release Lovepreet Singh tomorrow. "We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters. As they have given us evidence and only after the report of SIT further action will be taken. After this assurance they lifted the siege,’’ said Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh. "There was a vehicle carrying Guru Granth Sahib (holy book of Sikh) and his supporters were behind so our men hardly could lathi charge them and take any action,’’ said a police official on condition of anonymity. Senior police officials including Police Commissioner Amritsar, Jaskaran Singh, IGP Border Range Mohnish Chawla and SSP Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh held a meeting with representatives of the Amritpal supporters at the police station. Earlier they also blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway near the Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala. The followers of Amritpal Singh clashed with the police while breaking through barricades at the police in protest against the filing of FIR against Amritpal Singh and his associates, at Ajnala near Amritsar. The supporters of Amritpal broke over five police barricades and later barged into the police station at Ajnala. Amritpal's supporters wielding swords clashed with the police personnel injuring many cops. Amritpal later entered the police station and threatened the police officials to release his supporter. Amritpal gave an ultimatum to the police to release his supporter Lovepreet Singh and gatka master Baldev Singh currently lodged in judicial custody, as he was booked along with him (Amritpal) a few days ago on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Chamkor Sahib. Amritpal said if the police failed to release his supporter and cancel the case registered on them they give a permanent dharna at the police station. Earlier they also blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway near the Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala. Yesterday, Amritpal threatened to stage a protest at Ajnala police station against the alleged false cases of kidnapping and assault registered against him and his supporters. The Punjab Police had arrested one of his supporters Lovepreet Singh Toofan of Tibri in Gurdaspur and he was sent to judicial custody later on. A case has been registered against Amritpal and his men for assaulting the police. Following this incident, security was beefed up at Ajnala town and on the route towards the police station, as his supporters from different parts of the state managed to converge near Ajnala.