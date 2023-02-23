Home Nation

Three killed, 50 injured as bus carrying wedding party hits tree in MP

The bus, carrying members of the groom's side along with the bride, hit the tree on a roadside at Dhari village.

Published: 23rd February 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By PTI

SINGRAULI: Three persons were killed and nearly 50 others injured on Thursday when a packed bus carrying members of a wedding party collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.

Out of the injured people, 11 were critically hurt, they said.

An initial investigation suggested the bus driver lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike which came in its way suddenly, Mada police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said.

The bus, carrying members of the groom's side along with the bride, hit the tree on a roadside at Dhari village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, he said.

They were returning home after the marriage when the accident took place.

Three men - identified as Manik Kes Biyar (45), Umar Kes Bind (35) and Bhai Lal Biyar (50) - sitting on the front row seats died on the spot, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Singrauli
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp