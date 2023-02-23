Home Nation

Toddler bitten by stray dogs in Gujarat succumbs in hospital

Doctors had carried out a minor operation on the girl and she was recovering after three days of treatment before she succumbed. 

By IANS

SURAT: A two-year-old girl, who was cornered by three to four stray dogs and received 30 to 40 bites, succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital in Surat on Thursday.

Her father, Ravikumar Kahar, said that he and his wife are daily wage earners and live in a labour colony near Diamond Bourse in the Khajod area. When the couple were on work on Sunday, he received word that dogs had bitten his two-year-old daughter, returned home, and rushed her to the government hospital.

When the girl was brought in, she had 30 to 40 dog bite marks on her head, arms, and legs - even near her lungs and on her back, and some wounds were quite deep, doctors said. Doctors had carried out a minor operation on the girl and she was recovering after three days of treatment before she succumbed, the hospital's resident medical officer, Dr Ketan Nayak said.

Four-year-old child mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

The Surat Municipal Corporation has hired a non-government hospital for sterlisation of dogs and daily 30 dogs are sterilised, the dog population in the city is 20,000, and the corporation is doing all that it can do to control the dog menace, Mayor Hemaliben Boghawala said.

