Home Nation

Two killed as jeep driver in MP puts untrained man at wheel to dance with wedding party

As 30-40 guests were dancing their way to the wedding venue, the jeep driver decided to join them.

Published: 23rd February 2023 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By PTI

SHIVPURI: Two persons were killed and eight others injured when an untrained man ploughed a jeep into a marriage party after its driver decided to join their dance procession in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Thursday.

The jeep was part of a marriage party that had arrived at Khatora village from Shyampur when the accident took place on Wednesday night, said Indaar police station in-charge K N Sharma.

As 30-40 guests were dancing their way to the wedding venue, the jeep driver decided to join them.

He left the engine on and asked an untrained person to be in his seat, said the official.

The other person managed to drive the vehicle slowly for a short distance before suddenly running into the dancing group at great speed, perhaps after hitting the accelerator hard, he said.

Two from the marriage party were killed and eight suffered injuries due to the impact, he said.

The condition of three persons is serious and they have been referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The other injured persons are being treated at the district hospital, the official said.

The person at the wheel at the time of the accident has been arrested, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Shivpuri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp