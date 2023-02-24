11 people killed in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a tragic incident, eleven people were killed in a head-on collision when a speeding truck crashed into a pickup at Balodabazar about 100 km from Raipur post midnight, according to the preliminary information reaching the state capital.

The condition of two injured, who were rushed to the district hospital, were stated to be critical.

All the deceased travelling in the ill-fated small utility pickup vehicle were returning after attending a marriage function.

The police suspected a rash negligent driving apparently led to the accident. According to the eyewitnesses the truck coming from the opposite side rammed into the pickup.

Further details awaited

RAIPUR: In a tragic incident, eleven people were killed in a head-on collision when a speeding truck crashed into a pickup at Balodabazar about 100 km from Raipur post midnight, according to the preliminary information reaching the state capital. The condition of two injured, who were rushed to the district hospital, were stated to be critical. All the deceased travelling in the ill-fated small utility pickup vehicle were returning after attending a marriage function. The police suspected a rash negligent driving apparently led to the accident. According to the eyewitnesses the truck coming from the opposite side rammed into the pickup. Further details awaited