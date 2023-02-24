17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota

By PTI

KOTA: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died after hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that this is the fourth student suicide this year in Kota.

The deceased had been living here for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET at a coaching institute, police said.

The student had not been attending his coaching classes for the last few days, police said.

'In the suicide note recovered from his hostel room, the deceased apologized to his parents stating he was in trouble and was under study pressure', said Circle Inspector, Kunhari police station, Ganga Sahay Sharma.

ALSO READ | Kota suicides: 22-year-old NEET aspirant ends life; second death in one month

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Friday morning and a case under section 174 of CrPC was lodged, he further said.

The student's father, however, held the coaching institute responsible for mounting study pressure.

'Why such situations are emerging that students are committing suicides in Kota and why is system in place that mounts pressure on the students. The governments should take measures," Aaram Singh, father of the deceased student said.

At least 15 student preparing for various competitive examinations had died by suicide last year in 2022.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

KOTA: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died after hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room here, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that this is the fourth student suicide this year in Kota. The deceased had been living here for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET at a coaching institute, police said. The student had not been attending his coaching classes for the last few days, police said. 'In the suicide note recovered from his hostel room, the deceased apologized to his parents stating he was in trouble and was under study pressure', said Circle Inspector, Kunhari police station, Ganga Sahay Sharma. ALSO READ | Kota suicides: 22-year-old NEET aspirant ends life; second death in one month The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Friday morning and a case under section 174 of CrPC was lodged, he further said. The student's father, however, held the coaching institute responsible for mounting study pressure. 'Why such situations are emerging that students are committing suicides in Kota and why is system in place that mounts pressure on the students. The governments should take measures," Aaram Singh, father of the deceased student said. At least 15 student preparing for various competitive examinations had died by suicide last year in 2022. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)