60k registration in 2 days, no entry without QR code in Char Dham

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A record number of pilgrims will visit the Char Dham in Uttarakhand this year as well, with over 60,000 registrations already for the pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath within the last 48 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Over the past two days, a total of 61,250 pilgrims have registered for Badrinath and Kedarnath, which open on April 27 and April 25 respectively. The registration for the two temples began on Tuesday while registration for Gangotri and Yamunotri will begin after the dates for the opening of their portals are announced formally, said Ajayendra Ajay, president of The Badri Kedar Temple Committee.

The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for the devotees and tourists, from outside and within the state, visiting Char Dham to carry a QR code. “With the portals of Char Dham opening next month, it is mandatory to have a QR code before entering Uttarakhand, otherwise the government SOP may hinder your devotion”, the Uttarakhand government has advised all pilgrims who have planned to visit Char Dham this year.

With this new system devotees will not have to stand in long queues. Upon registration, a QR code will be generated and sent on the registered mobile number, and tokens will be issued for darshan at all four Dhams accordingly. Darshan will not be allowed without QR code.

Regional Transport Officer Sunil Sharma told this newspaper, “Keeping in mind the proposal sent to the government by the Transport Department, it is preparing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the smooth conduct of the Yatra”.

Joint Transport Commissioner S K Singh told this newspaper, “After applying for green cards of vehicles online or through the app, physical checking of vehicles will have to be done by visiting any transport office”. “This time special focus has been laid on traffic management for Char Dham Yatra. Under this, a limited number of vehicles will be allowed to ply on the yatra route to control the crowd,” said a senior official.



